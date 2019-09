NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say 39-year-old Heather Swan has been found in food health. She was reported missing Monday night.

She was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Police say they want to thank the public and partnering agencies for help in finding her.

She had last been seen leaving her residence in the 2400 block of Wild Onion Court, near Carey Avenue and Commerce Street. Police say she was found Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas, but did not say where specifically.