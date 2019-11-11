UPDATE: Missing dog returned to Las Vegas woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A valley woman has been reunited with her missing dog after what appeared to be an abduction was caught on camera.

On Saturday we told you about Judy Gardner who says her mini schnauzer “Zoey” went missing last week.

The business next door caught what happened on surveillance video. Sunday, the men in the video returned the dog claiming they had found Zoey and has been looking for the owner.

UPDATE! Thanks to Facebook and our wonderful city…. Zoey has been reunited with her owner! Posted by Jackie Valiente on Sunday, November 10, 2019

They told Judy they found out who she was after the story aired on the news over the weekend.

“It’s such a relief, and I feel like I can move on with my life,” Gardner said. “I mean, I’ve been in a state of just constant anxiety and it’s been on my mind.”