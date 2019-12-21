UPDATE: Missing Austin Mom dead; 1-month old baby Margot found alive

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — The search for a missing Texas woman and her newborn child ended in tragedy. Heidi Broussard, 33, was found dead, but her baby was alive. A surprising suspect was charged in connection with the case.

Magen Fieramusca, a long-time friend of Broussard, was arrested.

Police searching a home outside Houston discovered Broussard’s body in the trunk of a car. She was strangled to death.

Officers found her one-month-old child, Margot, alive.

“We located a baby who is currently safe, currently healthy, who is currently in the care of Child Protective Services,” said Detective Brad Harries of the Austin Police Department.

The two were last seen on the morning of Dec. 12. Broussard dropped her 6-year-old son off at school then returned to her home in Austin. Her fiance brought the boy back to the house several hours later.

He found Heidi’s car and purse but no sign of her or the baby. Police had little to go on until Thursday night.

“…a lead was generated that created a location of interest in the Houston area, in Harris County….” said Austin Police Detective Brad Harries.

The Austin Police Department held a news conference with the FBI, DPS and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office about the mother and missing newborn.

“The charges that have been filed at this point are two charges of kidnapping and one charge of tampering with a corpse,” added Harries.

Officials are continuing to investigate and say more criminal charges may be filed.

Fieramusca is being held on a $600,000 bond.