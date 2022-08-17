Police dog Boris was not hurt, as earlier reported, LVMPD said Wednesday. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday that police dog Boris was not injured in a head-on crash as officers chased a fleeing suspect.

A Facebook post stating Boris was injured “was an error,” police said in a morning email to media.

Boris, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, was taken to a veterinarian after the Aug. 11 crash and did not sustain any injuries, police said in the update.

The officer in the crash, however, was hurt, police said. “He is currently recovering from his injuries but doing well.”