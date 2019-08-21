UPDATE: man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

by: Lucas Wright

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KLAS) — The man who was killed in the officer-involved shooting on Monday in Laughlin has been identified as 69-year-old Michael Lopez of Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Lopez was killed after a seven-hour standoff between him and police. Police say he attempted to rob two casinos in the area before firing a shot at a security officer who was working at the Aquarius Hotel. Lopez then got into a car and stayed there through negotiations that lasted for several hours.

Police say Lopez was killed after reaching for a gun inside his car and then running toward officers as he pointed the gun at them.

According to Metro, 52-year-old Cory Mikkelson and 42-year-old John Susich were the officers involved in the shooting. This was the 13th officer involved shooting of the year.

