UPDATE: Man arrested for beating, robbing woman in Fremont Street elevator

LOS ANGELES (KLAS) — Los Angeles PD has arrested James Moore more than 3 weeks after he allegedly beat and robbed an elderly woman in an elevator at The D Casino & Hotel on Fremont Street on January 15. He is currently being held on a No Bail warrant.

Moore is awaiting extradition for the robbery and battery by strangulation.

According to the graphic surveillance video released during the investigation, Moore and an elderly woman were inside an elevator at The D Casino & Hotel. When the elevator door opened, as the victim attempted to exit, Moore put her in a headlock.

Moore then threw the victim to the floor and punched her in the face numerous times, according to the report and surveillance video footage released. The video then shows Moore taking the victim’s purse and concealing it in his sweater as he exited the elevator. The victim’s purse was later located by security a short distance from the scene.