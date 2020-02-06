1  of  4
Breaking News
UPDATE: Man arrested for beating, robbing woman in Fremont Street elevator Northbound lanes of DI at Decatur closed due to multi-car crash and diesel fuel spilled on the road Vegas Golden Knights purchase AHL franchise membership, applies for franchise relocation to Las Vegas or Henderson Dead woman found in suitcase, man arrested

UPDATE: Man arrested for beating, robbing woman in Fremont Street elevator

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KLAS) — Los Angeles PD has arrested James Moore more than 3 weeks after he allegedly beat and robbed an elderly woman in an elevator at The D Casino & Hotel on Fremont Street on January 15. He is currently being held on a No Bail warrant.

Moore is awaiting extradition for the robbery and battery by strangulation.

According to the graphic surveillance video released during the investigation, Moore and an elderly woman were inside an elevator at The D Casino & Hotel. When the elevator door opened, as the victim attempted to exit, Moore put her in a headlock.

Moore then threw the victim to the floor and punched her in the face numerous times, according to the report and surveillance video footage released. The video then shows Moore taking the victim’s purse and concealing it in his sweater as he exited the elevator. The victim’s purse was later located by security a short distance from the scene.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories