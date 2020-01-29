UPDATE: Man accused of stabbing Metro K9 indicted on 14 counts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of stabbing a Metro K9 was indicted on Wednesday. 27-year-old Joseph Arquilla is facing 14 counts related to the stabbing and allegedly resisting arrest.

The incident happened back in October. Arquilla was taken into custody following a barricade near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road. The man had reportedly climbed on top of a business in the area and refused to come down.

While Arquilla was allegedly being taken into custody, he stabbed K9 Hunter several times in the neck. Hunter has since undergone emergency surgery and is recovering. At last check, police say he was doing well.

We're happy to report that #LVMPD #K9 #Hunter 🐶 is recovering at home and doing well! He'll have a few more check-ups to monitor his progress.

Thank you for all the well-wishes!

— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 28, 2019

Arquilla is facing the following charges: