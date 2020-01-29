UPDATE: Man accused of stabbing Metro K9 indicted on 14 counts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of stabbing a Metro K9 was indicted on Wednesday. 27-year-old Joseph Arquilla is facing 14 counts related to the stabbing and allegedly resisting arrest.
The incident happened back in October. Arquilla was taken into custody following a barricade near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road. The man had reportedly climbed on top of a business in the area and refused to come down.
While Arquilla was allegedly being taken into custody, he stabbed K9 Hunter several times in the neck. Hunter has since undergone emergency surgery and is recovering. At last check, police say he was doing well.
Arquilla is facing the following charges:
- 6 counts of assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon
- 6 counts of resisting a public officer with use of a dangerous weapon
- 1 count of mistreatment of police animal and/or interference with duties of police animal
- 1 count of cruelty to animals