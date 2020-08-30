UPDATE: LVPPA President says he had positive discussion with VGK owner after sending letter to the team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After receiving a letter from Las Vegas Police Protective Association President Steve Grammas regarding the Golden Knights’ stance on the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, VGK owner Bill Foley reached out to Grammas. Grammas referenced the conversation in a letter sent to police union members on Saturday.
In the letter, obtained by 8 News Now, Grammas mentions that he had positive discussion over the phone with Foley and talked about having a dialogue going forward.
You can read the full letter to police union members below:
Dear Members:
We want to first thank everyone for their support for the letter that was sent to the Golden Knights. We have had a huge amount of folks reach out in support of what the PPA said and those people, both commissioned officers, civilian employees and regular civilians, have expressed their views and opinions on the issue.
Upon sending the email to the Knights, I was immediately contacted by Bill Foley.
Today, Bill Foley and I had a very good phone conversation about the issues raised in the letter as well as some dialogue on how we move forward. Bill made clear his absolute appreciation for Law Enforcement and could not be more proud and appreciative of the men and women in Las Vegas. We committed to continue the dialogue with himself, the players and ourselves to make sure we can always communicate in a positive manner when issues arise.
The only real way to bring about change is to continue dialogue and have conversations to give perspective on both sides of an issue. I believe we are much closer towards that goal and I look forward to continued conversations to allow people to express their concerns and allow us to express ours.
We will continue to advise our membership on the progress we make between ourselves and the Golden Knights and potentially involve officers in round table discussions between LEO and the Knights organization.
Thank you all for your continued support.Steve Grammas President LVPPA