UPDATE: LVPPA President says he had positive discussion with VGK owner after sending letter to the team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After receiving a letter from Las Vegas Police Protective Association President Steve Grammas regarding the Golden Knights’ stance on the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, VGK owner Bill Foley reached out to Grammas. Grammas referenced the conversation in a letter sent to police union members on Saturday.

In the letter, obtained by 8 News Now, Grammas mentions that he had positive discussion over the phone with Foley and talked about having a dialogue going forward.

You can read the full letter to police union members below: