UPDATE: LVMPD policy changes following in-custody death of Byron Williams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Within six months of the in-custody death of Byron Williams, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department updated its policies to underscore field procedures that were in place.

Those changes came out following an LVMPD investigation that was released on Friday during Clark County’s Police Fatality Fact-finding Review (PFFR).

Following the @ClarkCountyNV Police Fatality Factfinding Review on #ByronWilliams, the #LVMPD has released all of the changes to its policy and made all of the facts and footage in the case available to the public.https://t.co/PaAgcqx0Cg — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2020

The PFFR is a factfinding review held when a police-involved death occurs. It is not a trial that will end with any kind of a determination or verdict. Its purpose is simply to lay out the facts of the case and make all of the body-worn camera footage available to the public to be transparent.

Williams’ incident occurred on September 5, 2019 after patrol officers attempted to stop him for a traffic violation while riding a bicycle in the area of Martin L. King Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

Williams initially failed to stop, fled on his bicycle, discarded it when he came to a wall and then ran through the desert for a quarter of a mile. Officers caught up with him in a nearby apartment complex where he was taken into custody.

While he was prone out on his stomach, he complained that he could not breathe. Medical was summoned and Williams was later pronounced deceased at Valley Hospital.

Since officers placed Williams’ hands behind his back and placed cuffs on him, that low-level of force, coupled with his death prompted an investigation by the LVMPD Force Investigation Team.

The findings were forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for review, which determined that, “no criminal prosecution of the officer(s) involved in the referenced case is appropriate.”

Separately, the LVMPD’s Critical Incident Review Team reviewed the incident to analyze if there were any issues with the officers’ application of policy, tactics, and training. Their findings led to several changes in the department, to include: