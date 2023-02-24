After 14 months, Raven the cat’s voyage ended in Las Vegas after nearly 2,000 miles. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mystery of how a cat named Raven ended up in Las Vegas, nearly 2,000 miles from her home, hasn’t been solved but she will be returned to her owner in Alabama thanks to generous Las Vegans.

8 News Now has been overwhelmed with emails from viewers who offered to help Raven get back home after hearing her story earlier this week. The cat went missing from her Birmingham, Alabama home in December 2021.

It was a crushing loss for Tracy Cost who searched for the cat she had raised since it was a kitten.

“I thought I was never going to find her again,” she said.

Photo of Raven before she disappeared in Alabama. (Credit: Tracy Cost)

Photo of Raven after her 14-month cross-country ordeal. Her ears suffered some injuries. (KLAS)

Imagine her surprise when Raven turned up 14 months later in Las Vegas. Elizabeth McGloin found the cat near I-215 and Losee Road. Fortunately, Raven was microchipped and a call was made to Cost.

Numerous people have offered to either transport Raven to Alabama or pay for her transportation. Imagine Home, a non-profit, will transport Raven to Alabama. She does need to be medically cleared before she can fly. If you are interested in helping with costs, donations can be made via Pay Pal at donations@imaginehome.org.