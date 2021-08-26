UPDATE: Las Vegas man continues effort to rescue wife from Afghanistan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is learning more about the wife of a former Special Ops translator who has been in hiding in Afghanistan.

The former Special Ops translator has asked 8 News Now to disguise his identity for security purposes and will be identified as “HK” throughout the story.

“HK” lives in Las Vegas, where he became a US citizen last year.

He and his wife got married in Afghanistan and he has been working for a year to supply her with the proper documents to come to the states.

After the Taliban take over he was scared for his wife’s life.

He says she had to hide out, ten minutes from the airport in Kabul.

“There were time 9,000 people around the airport, a humanitarian disaster,” he says.

“HK” worked day and night with a variety of contacts to get her safely to the airport.

People he met through his time as a translator helping the US military in Afghanistan for nearly a decade.

His journey and efforts being documented by his friend, Byrant Johnson,

“A guy who speaks five languages, beloved by us military, by special forces, that has worked with our troops on the ground, loves this country and now just wants to support this community,” Johnson says.

“HK” shared a photo of his wife and brother-in-law when they received news they would be safe leaving Afghanistan on Monday. They are now in Kuwait.

“Last I heard from the embassy in Kuwait, us embassy said they are being processed and once they’re getting ready to take off, from there, they’ll possibly send me a description of flight itinerary where they are going bring them here.. to where I am, hopefully, that happens,” says “HK.”

“I’ll go see her wherever she lands in the US and we’ll go from there, it’s funny he thinks he’s going by himself, let it play out,” says Johnson.

Although his wife and brother-in-law are out of harms way, “HK” says his mission is far from over.

“My wife she is out of the danger zone, and i am focused on saving everybody else,”said “HK.”

“HK” and Bryant are currently in North Carolina hoping his wife lands there but if not, they’ll go to wherever she is flown.

This is a developing story, 8 News Now will bring you the reunion when he gets to embrace his wife on US soil.