Update: Injured dog finds loving foster family to help in healing process

(Video courtesy: Vegas Pet Rescue Project)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An update on the progress a four-legged friend is making after being found battered and abandoned.

Hercules, the dog was first found in an industrial area not far from the Las Vegas Strip beaten up and crippled.

The dog was also dealing with an infection, and it’s suspected he was a bait dog because his ears were nearly chewed off, dehydrated, and underweight.

Courtesy: Vegas Pet Rescue Project

Volunteers at Vegas Pet Rescue Project took the dog to a pet hospital for treatment.

Now a foster family has taken in Hercules and not only given him a new start but a loving home to thrive in.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project sent in a new video of the adorable pooch making new strides now that he has his stitches out.