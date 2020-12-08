UPDATE: Henderson single-vehicle accident updated as fatality, driver succumbed to injuries a week later

HENDERSON (KLAS) — On Nov. 19 at approximately 7:24 p.m., Henderson Police and Fire responded to West Warm Springs Road near Stephanie Street in reference to a single-vehicle accident involving a black 2000 Toyota Celica.

Preliminary investigation revealed the Toyota was traveling eastbound on West Warm Springs Road just west of North Boulder Highway, the driver lost control of his vehicle and traveled across the center median, and collided into a wall.

Speed and impairment were not believed to be a factor. The driver of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital for his injuries.

On Nov. 29, the Clark County Coroner notified Henderson Police that the 21-year-old driver of the above accident had succumbed to his injuries.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications.

The crash is being investigated as the ninth accident-related fatality for 2020.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.