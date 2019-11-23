UPDATE: Henderson Police release names of officers involved in officer-involved shooting

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The officers involved in the officer-involved shooting that killed 18-year-old Kennath Simeus Jr. have been identified. Henderson PD says Officers Cody Watts and Robert Hennebeul have been placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting.

Police say the situation unfolded Wednesday night just after 7 pm in the 1200 block of West Warm Springs Road. Police were called there to a panic alarm that was activated in the freezer of a fast-food restaurant.

When police got the to scene, they found a 35-year-old male employee who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene pointed police in the direction they saw the suspect take off toward. Officers later found Simeus walking near a median armed with two handguns. They say Simeus started shooting at them once they arrived and announced their presence. Officers Watts and Hennebeul fired back hitting the suspect.

Simeus was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say Simeus was a primary suspect in several armed commercial robberies around Henderson. He had allegedly robbed the fast-food restaurant that night where police were originally called.

Officer Watts has been employed with the department since February of 2015, and Officer Hennebeul has been with the department since 2012.

This is the fifth officer-involved shooting in Henderson’s jurisdiction this year. This is still an active investigation.