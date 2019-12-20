UPDATE: Henderson Police release body camera footage, 911 call from Dec. 10th officer-involved shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Henderson Police Department provided a video of the body-worn camera footage of the Dec. 10 officer-involved shooting. The 911 call was also transcribed to provide the public with details of the event.

At approximately, 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, the Henderson Police Department responded to an incident that occurred in the parking lot of the Bourbon Street Sports bar in reference to a disturbance involving a male subject ponding on the business’ door.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a 40-year-old man who matched the description of the subject, later identified as Israel Valle-Lopez.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT:

Body camera footage and 911 call:

According to the Henderson Police Department report, officers issued Lopez verbal commands that were ignored. An officer was able to knock Lopez to the ground. However, Lopez pulled out a knife and tried to stab the officer as he tried to take him into custody, the arrest report said. That is when one of the officers fired his gun.

Henderson Police Department news conference on Dec. 10:

Lopez was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. No officers were injured in the incident.

This is an open investigation, no further details are being released at this time.

This is the sixth officer-involved shooting involving the Henderson Police Department for 2019.