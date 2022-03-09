LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state-ordered closure of a Henderson funeral home has come to an end, however, the business remains closed.

Hites Funeral Home and Cremation has had a long list of violations and was suspended during the summer of 2021.

The funeral board tells 8 News Now the owners of Hites never actually renewed the license when it was up back in the fall. The board now says it is deciding how long it will remain closed.

Ashley Brazil’s father was cremated at Hites and describes the difficulty in communicating with the funeral home.

“I knew something was off while dealing with them,” she said. “Pretty much after we paid for the cremation, after that it was very hard to get a hold of anybody.”

She wasn’t surprised the business was put on suspension last year when violations were discovered. One violation is that bodies were incorrectly stacked on top of each other.

Jennifer Kandt is with the Nevada Funeral and Cemetery Service Board which suspended the funeral home’s license for six months.

“What was discussed at the meeting was the settlement was to have the licenses revoked for three years, but the board wants five years,” said Kandt.

She also added that the licenses were not renewed as the board is still in the process of negotiating a settlement for the remaining cases and violations, including some that surfaced after the suspension.

“Additionally, they talked about another five-year time period that Eric Lee’s license, he won’t be able to manage a facility,” Kandt tells 8 News Now.

She says an agreement between Eric Lee, from Hites, and the board, has to happen, if there is no agreement the issue will go to a hearing.

“The settlement agreement does prohibit them from opening any new locations,” she added.

Brazil says she put in a complaint after things didn’t sit well with her situation.

“I put in a complaint to the funeral board and the better business bureau,” she added. “Getting him transferred would have been my best bet.”

She advises that if you feel unhappy with a funeral home you can always go somewhere else.

Kandt says Eric Lee, managed Hites Funeral Home and has another location in Pahrump operated by another director. 8 News Now reached out to see if Lee had plans to reopen Hites but did not receive a response before this story deadline.

The funeral board is set to meet again on May 24 to discuss the agreement.