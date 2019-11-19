UPDATE: Female suspect in custody after barricade; roads to open soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials say a female suspect is in custody after officers were called to the scene of an assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The suspect, who barricaded herself in the Siegel Suites Twain Apartments near the Strip on Monday night, did it again Tuesday. Metro, negotiators and SWAT investigated the situation Tuesday afternoon when authorities were called and told the woman was acting erratically.

Twain is still closed from Paradise to Palos Verdes, but officials say the roads should reopen soon. Please avoid the area in the mean time.