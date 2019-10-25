UPDATE: Family of victim wants answers after helicopter crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead and another is fighting for his life, after a helicopter crash near Red Rock. We’ve learned the man who died was the pilot — 53-year-old Scott Socquet, of Connecticut.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon off State Route 159, near the Red Rock Visitor Center. The FAA and NTSB are still trying to figure out what caused the helicopter to crash.

The victim’s family is in a state of shock, and the same goes for visitors at Red Rock.

“I’ve never heard anything like this happening,” said Red Rock visitor Pete Walkoe. “It’s just terrible.”

Investigators say it was a “Robinson R-44 Helicopter” that went down. The Clark County Coroner identified the pilot Scott Socquet of Connecticut as the man who died. 8 News Now was able to speak with his mother-in-law briefly over the phone, who says the whole family is devastated, and they want answers.

This is a look at some of the debris and investigators a couple hours ago. I captured this video while in the passenger seat, as we drove on State Route 159, passing the crash site. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/sYMHS6ymE3 — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) October 24, 2019

NHP tells 8 News Now a second man in his 20’s was also injured. At last check, he was alive with critical injuries at the hospital.

Long-time red rock visitors tell us, they’ve never seen anything like this.

“It’s just tragic,” Walkoe said. “It’s scary, it’s such an amazing place and people are just going out to see the canyon and something like that happens.”

NHP says witnesses quickly called 911 and helped the victims until first responders arrived.

“It was pretty much smashed,” said Matt Davidson, who say the wreckage. “The tail of the helicopter was just on the other side of the road, so it definitely hit hard when it went down.”

A portion of State Route 159 was closed for several hours, because of the investigation. It’s now back open, but the crash site is still taped off.

#UPDATE: This section of State Route 159 just opened back up. Drivers are now able to use the highway to get to the Red Rock area. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/gkOuOXeJqG — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) October 24, 2019

The FAA is the lead agency in this investigation.