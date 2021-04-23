Update expected today on use of Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Centers for Disease Control advisers are meeting on Friday to decide how to proceed with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

That vaccine has been on hold after six women got rare but severe blood clots after receiving the single-dose vaccine.

CBS News has learned the U.S. could decide to resume the use of the J&J shot, but the FDA will likely require a warning with it.

This is creating more vaccine hesitancy around the country, but health experts say people should worry more about getting COVID than any side effects from the vaccines.

“I think too many people may be scared off by taking the vaccine, they shouldn’t be, but perception is everything when it comes to vaccines,” said Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine.

One of the women who developed a blood clot after getting the J&J shot is 18-year-old Emma Burkey, a senior at Coral Academy here in the valley.

Burkey is receiving treatment at a California hospital. She’s been placed in an induced coma after three brain surgeries.