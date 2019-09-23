UPDATE: Driver ran red light in deadly crash, impairment suspected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say 32-year-old Gabriel Haas ran a red light Sunday morning, leading to a deadly crash. Haas’s Tesla hit a Honda CV-V turning left from westbound West Cheyenne Avenue at the intersection of Soft Breezes Drive.

The Tesla hit the front of the Honda, causing the engine, transmission and other parts of the CR-V to dislodge from the car. That debris then hit another car, but the driver of that car was not hurt. After the collision, the Tesla then traveled toward one corner of the intersection and hit four pedestrians.

The passenger of the Honda — a 62-year-old woman — was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the driver — 70-year-old Carl Shafer — is in critical condition. The status of the pedestrians range from critical to minor injuries, while one of the four was not hurt at all.

Haas was also taken to the hospital. Police are now investigating if impairment played a part in the crash.