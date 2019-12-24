Update: Driver involved in deadly Desert Inn crash faces felony charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chris Lee Williams, 28, one of the drivers involved in a deadly crash on Desert Inn that killed an elderly man, faces a felony reckless driving charge. Williams posted bail and waived extradition. The second suspect, Francisco Escoto-Ramirez, 19, is set to appear in court Tuesday morning at 7:30.

Eighty-six-year-old Fernando Cosca Benliro died from multiple blunt force injuries on the scene of the accident Friday night. The incident occurred when a Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Silverado were driving 80 mph in a 35-mph zone. The Challenger struck Benliro’s Nissan Maxima when he was exiting his gated complex.

Police said Escoto-Ramirez was driving the Silverado, which turned on its side during the collision. Williams was driving the Challenger, according to police.

Benliro’s death is the 104th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2019. The incident is still under investigation.