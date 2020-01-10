UPDATE: Driver in deadly wrong-way crash on I-15 had BAC of .22

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have confirmed the man who caused a wrong-way crash on December 5 did have a blood-alcohol content well above the legal limit. The Clark County Coroner says 42-year-old Frank Thomas had a BAC of .22 at the time of his death.

Thomas and 51-year-old John Camilo of Valley Village, California were killed in the crash. NHP says Thomas was going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-15 and crashed into a van driven by Camilo.

I-15 southbound was closed for an extended period of time as crews investigated and cleaned up the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories