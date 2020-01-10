UPDATE: Driver in deadly wrong-way crash on I-15 had BAC of .22

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have confirmed the man who caused a wrong-way crash on December 5 did have a blood-alcohol content well above the legal limit. The Clark County Coroner says 42-year-old Frank Thomas had a BAC of .22 at the time of his death.

Thomas and 51-year-old John Camilo of Valley Village, California were killed in the crash. NHP says Thomas was going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-15 and crashed into a van driven by Camilo.

I-15 southbound was closed for an extended period of time as crews investigated and cleaned up the area.