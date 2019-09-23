UPDATE: Deadly bus crash happened during driver’s first trip with bus company

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing information on the driver of the tour bus that crashed in Utah Friday, killing four tourists from China.
“We do know that this driver was recently hired and that this was his first trip,” head investigator Pete Kotowski said.
The NTSB says the Utah Highway Patrol took a blood sample from the driver, but the results have not been processed. Investigators will examine the driver’s license qualifications and medical history, as well as the company’s hiring process.
The NTSB investigation will take between one and two years to complete.