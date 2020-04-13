UPDATE: Suspect in deadly I-15 road rage shooting investigation declines plea deal, wants to go to trial

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman who police say is connected to a deadly road rage shooting from January appears to want to go to trial. Against the advice of her attorney, 60-year-old Marcia Mingo said in court that she wants to go to trial.

Mingo was arrested for aiding and abetting in a deadly road rage shooting that happened along I-15 on August 5, 2019. Her daughter and son were also inside the vehicle during the shooting incident.

Police believe Mingo lied to protect the identity of the shooter and was taken into custody on Oct. 3, 2019.

“During the course of the investigation, she deliberately misled investigators,” said Lt. Spencer. “We just aren’t able to tell who the actual shooter is at this point.”

Police say the suspect vehicle was driving behind 58-year-old Jeffrey Boyajian as they traveled on I-15. At some point, the car pulled up beside Boyajian and fired multiple rounds into his car. The victim, Jeffrey Boyajian, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Marcia Mingo’s case was bound to District Court after she entered a guilty plea on April 7, per court records. A hearing was then held on April 9 with the DA, indicating a guilty plea agreement was put in place. The agreement was that Mingo would serve 9 months in CCDC with 203 days credit for time served.

Mingo was not comfortable with the plea and needed more time to think, according to the court record. Then on Thursday, during her arraignment, she stated that she wants to go to trial.

Court records show Mingo in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Feb. 14 after competency evaluations.

Arraignment is set to continue on April 20 in front of Judge Wittenberger.