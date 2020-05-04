UPDATE: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kingman, St. George area, Pahrump

A federal judge on Wednesday, April 22, said he will deny a bid by three Southern California churches, including Shield of Faith Family Church in Fontana, to hold in-person church services during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eventually, it was bound to happen. As the number of COVID-19 cases grew in the huge Las Vegas metropolitan area, the virus has spread to smaller cities in counties that border Clark County and Southern Nevada.

Pahrump is just an hour outside Las Vegas. While it happened weeks after the virus hit the Las Vegas valley, cases are growing in Pahrump now. There are 31 cases there, and 37 across all of Nye County. No deaths have been reported.

St. George and Hurricane are the two largest cities in Washington County, Utah, where the numbers are about twice as bad as Nye County. There are 76 cases and one death reported. Breaking down the number of cases in each city is difficult because of the way Utah’s multi-county health districts report their numbers.

And in northwest Arizona, Kingman has seen a rapid rise in positive tests. Mohave County has 139 cases — and 14 deaths. Kingman (88), Lake Havasu City (35) and Bullhead City (15) have seen COVID-19 expand rapidly.

From there, it’s a much bigger jump to the metro areas of San Bernardino County in California and the Las Vegas metro area. Both population center are seeing similar growth, although San Bernardino is three to four weeks behind Las Vegas — but on a very similar trajectory of growth.

San Bernardino County currently reports 2,182 positive tests and 97 deaths. Clark County, under the Southern Nevada Health District, is currently at 4,411 cases and 223 deaths.

