UPDATE: Coroner IDs victim from Kyle Canyon camper fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coroner’s office has identified 56-year-old Terry Monson as the victim of Sunday’s camper fire near Mt. Charleston. The cause of death was inhalation and thermal injuries and the manner as suicide.

The incident happened on Jan. 12, at approximately 9:08 a.m. The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a camper fire at Kyle Canyon Road and Candy Street.

While the fire was in Clark County jurisdiction, the closest fire resources to respond were from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

One engine was assigned to the incident. Upon arrival, dark smoke was reported and flames coming from the camper. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly.

Crews located one person deceased inside. Damage has not been estimated. The fire remains under investigation by the CCFD.