Update: Coroner identifies 19-year-old woman shot and killed in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the woman shot and killed in North Las Vegas Friday night as 19-year-old Paula Marie Davis. The death was ruled a homicide, caused by multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Officers responded to a missing person’s report just after 9 p.m. and found Davis suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced her deceased on scene.

Family members reported her missing around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, according to the preliminary investigation. The victim’s cell phone was tracked to a park in the 3700 block of Simmons Street, where family members saw her van parked and discovered her inside with injuries.

Authorities believe Davis and the suspect knew each other but are not prepared to release suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information should call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.