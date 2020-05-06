UPDATE: Clark County sees large increase of recovered cases as 12 new COVID-19 deaths are reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County saw a large increase in the number of recovered cases as 12 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

According to SNHD’s Wednesday report, more than 600 people recovered overnight bringing the total to 3,659. That is 81.80% of all reported COVID-19 cases in Clark County, according to SNHD.

SNHD also reported a big jump in the number of people hospitalized, 245 more than reported yesterday for a total of 1,270.

The county now has a total of 238 deaths and 4,473 cases, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The majority of coronavirus cases are in Clark County. SNHD reports of Nevada’s 5,663 positive cases, 4,473 are in Clark.

Nevada is reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

The total number of deaths in Nevada remains at 276, after increasing by nine Tuesday afternoon.

More testing sites are opening across the state this week, allowing for more tests to be performed. DHHS reports that more than 1,600 tests have been conducted in Nevada in the last 24 hours.

More than 61,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state and more than 43,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

A look at the number of cases in cities in the Las Vegas valley:

LAS VEGAS — With a total of 3,196 cases reported by SNHD, Las Vegas saw 53 new cases reported Tuesday.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — 509 total cases, up 8.

HENDERSON — 400 total cases, up 6.

Also: Boulder City reports a total of 25 cases. Mesquite has 9 cases. Pahrump reports 33 total cases.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — One new death was reported Tuesday afternoon, bringing the county’s total to 36 as the total cases went over 1,000. The most recent fatality involved a woman in her 90s, and health officials were investigating whether she had underlying health conditions.As Washoe County officials said there were 563 active cases and 415 recoveries, the case total stands at 1,014, up 28 from yesterday, and 56 people are currently hospitalized.

CHURCHILL COUNTY — Two new positive tests — a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 70s — were reported Tuesday morning. The county now has a total of five COVID-19 cases.

LYON COUNTY — A man in his 80s tested positive, officials reported late Monday. The county now has 35 total cases. Five people are currently hospitalized, and 13 people have recovered.

LANDER COUNTY — One new positive test was reported on Tuesday. The county now has a total of 14 COVID-19 cases.

MINERAL COUNTY — An update from mid-April that had not been reported previously brings the county’s total of COVID-19 cases to 4. Two positive tests were confirmed by Mineral County Emergency Manager Patrick Hughes.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.