UPDATE: Clark County reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths as number of recovered cases exceeds 4K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After not reporting any new deaths on Monday, Clark County reported seven new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday morning. There are 107 more positive cases in the county, according to the health district website that tracks and releases numbers daily.

Clark County now has a total of 267 deaths and 4,869 cases, according to the SNHD’s daily report.

The number of people that have recovered from COVID-19 in Clark County exceeded 4,000 Tuesday morning, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). The health district reports that 4,133 people have recovered from the virus, which is 84.88% of all cases reported in Clark County.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported six new COVID-19 deaths Monday afternoon, bringing the total to 312 statewide. Nevada had not reported a new death since Saturday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, the number of cases in the state grew by 159 cases. Over the weekend, the state passed 6,000 positive tests for COVID-19, and Nevada now stands at 6,311 cases.

Testing is increasing across the state as more testing sites open.

Almost 77,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state and nearly 58,000 people have tested negative for the virus.

Click HERE to see the full DHHS Dashboard.

The majority of coronavirus cases are in Clark County.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

Around the Las Vegas valley:

These totals were reported on Tuesday, May 12:

Las Vegas: 3,481 positive tests

North Las Vegas: 571 positive tests

Henderson: 443 positive tests

Boulder City: 27 positive tests

Mesquite: 12 positive tests

Pahrump: 36 positive tests

CASES AROUND NEVADA

ELKO COUNTY — In the first new positive tests reported since April 27, Elko County reported three new COVID-19 cases late Monday. The positive tests came from a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 30s. The county is now reporting a total of 18 positive tests, including one death.

LYON COUNTY — Two positive tests were reported late Monday, bringing the county’s COVID-19 case total to 44. The new cases involve a man in his 20s and a man in his 40s. Health officials are working to identify others who may have been in contact with the men.

CARSON CITY — A man in his 30s tested positive for COVID-19, officials reported late Monday. Carson City now has 56 cases, including two deaths.

CHURCHILL COUNTY — Health officials reported a positive test on Monday, bringing the total in Churchill County to six COVID-19 cases, including one death.

Six counties — Clark, Washoe, Humboldt, Elko, Churchill and Carson City — have reported deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in Nevada.