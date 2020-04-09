UPDATE: Clark County COVID-19 deaths increase to 71, state reporting 2,456 positive cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reported six new deaths Thursday morning, bringing the total of deaths in the county to 71. There are now 2,456 COVID-19 cases in Nevada and 81 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The recent Clark County deaths are not yet reflected in the state’s reporting.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday evening asked all agencies and groups reporting to the state to change their reporting practices so that the state would have more current information. Nevadans should expect the dashboard to update more frequently as these reporting practices change.

As he spoke during a live broadcast, Sisolak said that an additional death would change the count on the Nevada DHHS dashboard from 80 to 81.

Nevada surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 cases this week.

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nevada increased by 138 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is now 2,456, up 138 from Wednesday’s total of 2,318.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported 131 new cases Thursday morning, bringing the total to 2,009 active COVID-19 cases in Southern Nevada.

The majority of the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths are in Southern Nevada.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

HUMBOLDT COUNTY: Two new positive tests were reported late Wednesday in Humboldt County. There are now 16 COVID-19 cases there — the third-highest total in Nevada. Four patients are hospitalized, and 10 are self-isolating at home.

The two new cases involve a resident in his 60s, and a man in his 20s who is from another state.

Current information in Nevada: