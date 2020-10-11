UPDATE: CCSD student exceeds fundraising goal for new iPad

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County School District student has exceeded his goal to buy a new iPad and accessories for distance education.

Francisco Flores says he is grateful for the community support. More than $5,000 was donated to his GoFundMe account, and he received roughly 50 orders for Halloween themed cake pops.

The junior at Cheyenne High School started the fundraising campaign earlier this month.

He never anticipated how people may rally around his effort.

“I wouldn’t think strangers would be able to help another stranger, but it is like that,” Flores said. “You guys don’t know how much this has impacted me and my family. We’re very grateful for all your support and we thank you so much.”

Flores is fulfilling the cake pop orders.

He also created a college savings account. Flores plans to use the extra money from the GoFundMe for applications and other future higher education expenses.