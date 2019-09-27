UPDATE: CCSD approves $12.5 million grant for safety

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a unanimous decision, the CCSD Board of Trustees approved a $12.5 million grant to improvements to keep everyone in the district safe.

Nearly $1 million of the grant pays for safety audits at 302 schools, seven bus yards, two administrative buildings and the CCSD Police Headquarters. The remaining funds go towards identified building improvements.

Also in the meeting, the board voted to approve a contract with the ESEA. The contract includes a 3% adjustment for every employee, a step increase each year, a 4% increase in CCSD’s contribution to monthly health insurance premiums and a new provision that waives the cost of fingerprinting.