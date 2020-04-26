UPDATE: Baldwin Motorsports President kills man in self-defense

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We now have more information about a deadly shooting from earlier this week. According to a press release from Baldwin Motorsports Las Vegas, their president —BJ Baldwin — shot and killed a man in self-defense.

The shooting happened near the In-N-Out Burger at Tropicana and Fort Apache. According to the release from Baldwin Motorsports, Baldwin had just finished a late-night dinner in the parking lot with his girlfriend around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. That’s when two men came up to them. One of them had a gun and started shooting.

As Baldwin and his girlfriend took cover, Baldwin returned fire, hitting the suspect. Baldwin has a valid concealed weapons permit.

The other man then ran away. Police say Baldwin and his girlfriend left the scene, then called police to report the shooting. Police say a woman who had a relationship with the deceased man came to the scene and took his gun.

In the Baldwin Motorsports press release, the company says Metro has called the shooting a “justifiable homicide.” Baldwin has and is continuing to cooperate with Metro police.

