Avalanche at Alpine Meadows ski resort near Lake Tahoe killed one skier; another seriously injured

LAKE TAHOE (CBS) — An avalanche at the Alpine Meadows Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe on Friday killed one skier and left another seriously injured.

The skier who died in the avalanche has been identified as 34-year-old Cole Comstock. Comstock was from Blairsden, a community in Plumas County.

UPDATE: Cole Comstock, 34, of Blairsden, CA has been identified as the deceased in the avalanche that occurred at #AlpineMeadows — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

The other skier who was injured in the avalanche has not been named. Sgt. Mike Powers from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the skiers were in a rural area of the ski resort but NOT out of bounds when the avalanche occurred.

Squaw Alpine officials say the search for any other possible victims of the avalanche was completed just before noon with no one else found.

Search has been stopped. We believe all victims have been recovered at #AlpineMeadows. pic.twitter.com/gZCBSj8iu2 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

UPDATE [12:50p.m.]: Search has been called off. After a thorough search, SAR volunteers and avalanche dogs confirmed no further victims. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

More details about the avalanche were also released by resort officials. Squaw Alpine says avalanche happened around 10:16 a.m. in the area between Scott Chute and Promised Land, near Scott Chair.

Sgt. Powers near the scene with the latest on the avalanche at #alpinemeadows 1 confirmed fatality,2nd victim with serious injuries on the way to a hospital. SAR volunteers looking for more potential unaccounted victims. Ski resort still open, but area near Subway ski run closed. pic.twitter.com/DC209XK2g1 — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) January 17, 2020

Members of the Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol responded immediately after the avalanche.

According to the resort, avalanche mitigation work had been performed in the area before opening for the day.

A storm passing through the area Thursday dumped up to 25 inches of snow at the top of the resort.

The Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows resort provided the following statement to KRON4:

The entire Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team, including all of the first responders, extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased. We are working closely with the families of all the affected individuals to ensure their continued care.

In 1982, an avalanche at Alpine Meadows killed seven people, including several employees of the ski resort.

On its website, Alpine Meadows Ski Resort touts itself as a “picturesque playground for families and off-the-radar thrill-seekers.”

The property has more than 100 trails across 2400 acres, groomed runs, and chalet-style lodges. The resort is in Tahoe City and about 7 miles from Lake Tahoe.

