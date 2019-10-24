UPDATE: Arrest report released for robbery suspect who targeted women in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re now learning more about the man who was arrested and suspected of robberies in Summerlin that targeted women. 21-year-old Raymond Young is facing multiple charges, including: burglary with a deadly weapon, robbery, kidnapping, sexual assault, extortion and open/gross lewdness.

In the first incident, police say they received a call around 1 am on September 27 from a man who said he and his female friend were robbed at The Crossings Park.

After interviewing the victims, police learned the victims were sitting in a car at the park when the suspect knocked on the driver’s door and demanded their phones. They said the suspect then showed a gun and told them both to get out of the car. From there, the suspect led them to the women’s bathroom and and told them to undress.

The suspect then separated the two into different stalls, forced the woman to fully undress, then had her spread her legs. He then took pictures of her.

The suspect had the woman turn around, then he hugged her from behind and fondled her. He also forced her to touch him. The suspect then told the victims to wait in the bathroom for 20 minutes before leaving. He said he would leave their phones in the middle of the soccer fields in the area.

The victims left the bathroom about half an hour later, and found a security officer in the area to report what happened.

After canvassing the scene, no security cameras were found that captured the incident.

That was not the only incident Young is suspected in. Just over a week later, on October 5, officers responded to the call of a woman who said she was a victim to a kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.

The woman said she was delivering pizza when a man got into her car and told her to drive. He fit the same description as the man in the other incident. He told her to pull over in a dark spot in the neighborhood and forced her to undress.

Like the prior incident, the man took pictures of the woman, forced her to touch him and then fondled her.

The male then asked for her wallet. She told him it was in the glove compartment. She had a gun in the compartment, pulled it out and screamed at the man to get out of the car. She then drove back to work and called 911.

On October 15th, the female victim received a message over Snapchat from a man claiming to be “Michael.” The man then asked for pictures, and sent eight photos of the woman from the night she was held in the bathroom stall. He threatened to send them out to everyone she knew.

Later on Twitter, the suspect posted the photos using the Twitter name “Brittney.” Detectives sent Snapchat an emergency request for the username that was contacting the woman through the app. The number was then traced back to Raymond Young.

From there the detectives learned Young lived in the area of both incidents, and fit the descriptions provided. Following a stake-out and a traffic stop, Young was arrested by officers.

During his interview with police, Young stated he was being paid by a man named “Michael” to pose as him and to forcefully take the photos of the victims. Young said he was paid $500-$550 for the first victim and $250 for the second. As the interview ended, Young admitted to making up the “Michael” persona.

Young is in custody facing several felony charges related to the two incidents.