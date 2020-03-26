UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly shooting from November 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting from November of last year. 43-year-old Myriam Santiago is now in custody and has been charged with open murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the killing of Patricia Salas.

The incident happened on November 25, 2019. Police say Salas was driving eastbound on Lake Mead Boulevard when a subject fired shots from their moving vehicle into the Salas’s vehicle. Salas was hit multiple times. Her vehicle then continued about 1/4 of a mile to the 4800 block of Lake Mead, before striking a brick wall. Salas was found dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, Metro police found that Salas worked at Las Adelitas Night Club. The victim had stated in text messages to her friend that she believed there were subjects with drugs and guns at the club at Las Adelitas. Salas had also told her friend she was afraid of the subjects with the weapons and that if anything “happened to her” then they would be responsible.

The victim previous took pictures of a red Honda Accord and a red Cadillac SUV, claiming that they belonged to the people who would possibly hurt her. Through the course of the investigation, police found video footage from outside the night club, where both of vehicles were seen following Salas from work on the day she was killed.

The vehicles were also both seen in the area of the shooting on Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police were able to get the license plate from the Honda Accord, tracing it back to its owner — Myriam Santiago. Police went to Santiago’s house, where she told them she was the driver of the Honda Accord. She also said her boyfriend owned the red Cadillac SUV.

Police determined that Salas conspired with three other people in the murder of Salas. There’s no word on any other arrests related to this case.