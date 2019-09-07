UPDATE: Antonio Brown signs with Patriots

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden said star receiver Antonio Brown is back with the team and is expected to play the season opener after a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock had put him in jeopardy of being suspended.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KLAS) — The Antonio Brown saga continued Saturday, and it was more bad news for Raiders fans. The team cut the 7-time Pro-Bowler in the morning, and by the afternoon he had signed a 1-year, $15 million deal with the New England Patriots.

Antonio Brown and the Patriots reached agreement on a 1-year deal worth up $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

Brown was set to make up to $50 million over three years as a Raider. The Patriots tacked on a $9 million signing bonus for Brown to help bring him to New England.

It certainly has been a roller coaster for Raiders fans over the past week. Brown addressed the media on Friday less than 24 hours before his release, saying “I’m excited to be out here today.”

"I'm excited to be out here today."@AB84 took a moment to address the media Friday. pic.twitter.com/zwPcB8nKot — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 6, 2019

Then Saturday morning, it was a different kind of press conference for the Silver and Black:

"I'm really proud of our players, our coaches, our owner, our front office. We did everything we could to make this work. … I wish Antonio nothing but the best." pic.twitter.com/eEpi4bv9i1 — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019 Coach Jon Gruden addresses the media regarding Antonio Brown’s release.

Now, the Raiders are gearing up for week one without their top wide receiver target, while across the country, the rich get richer. The reigning Superbowl champs add Brown to a receiving corp that already includes Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman. That is more than enough to put Tom Brady back into prime position to win his seventh Superbowl title.

And if there was any concern Brown wouldn’t be happy in Foxborough, he tweeted this picture Saturday: