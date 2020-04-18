UPDATE: 9 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County, 55 percent of county cases have recovered

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are nine newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Clark County, bringing the county’s total to 133, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s Saturday report. There are now 2,882 cases in the county, up 144 from Friday.

According to SNHD, 1,606 people have recovered from COVID-19; that’s just over 55% of all cases in Clark County.

Nevada is reporting 151 COVID-19 deaths statewide as of Friday night. The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state increased by 203 from Thursday to Friday. Overnight, the number of positive cases increased by 144, bringing the state’s new total to 3,626.

At least 27,125 people have tested negative for the virus, and 37,398 tests have been conducted.

Click here to see the DHHS Dashboard.

Washoe County reported its 16th death early Friday afternoon.

The health district is now providing a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code.

To look at the full map, click HERE.

CASES AROUND NEVADA

WASHOE COUNTY — A woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions died, becoming the county’s 16th person to die during the COVID-19 pandemic. Washoe County reports 16 new cases for a total of 588 positive tests. More details include: four additional recoveries for a total of 119, and 40 people currently hospitalized.

NYE COUNTY — A new positive test reported Friday in Pahrump brings Nye County’s total to 21. And 15 of those 21 tests have come from Pahrump. Elsewhere, there have been four COVID-19 cases in Tonopah, and one each in Beatty and Amargosa Valley. The county reports about 540 tests have been performed.

LYON COUNTY — Three new cases on Friday put Lyon County’s total for COVID-19 positive tests at 15. The new cases involved one man in his 30s and two women, both in their 40s. Officials report two people have recovered.

CARSON CITY — A man in his 20s tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Friday. Carson City has had 28 total cases, and 7 people have recovered.

CHURCHILL COUNTY — Two new positive tests for COVID-19 involve a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s, according to county officials. The Friday morning report brings the county to a total of three cases. Through Thursday, 85 people in the county have been tested.

MINERAL COUNTY — The county reported its first positive test on Wednesday. Testing data on Mt. Grant General Hospital’s website indicate officials are waiting on 111 test results out of a total 191 tests.

The only Nevada counties that have not reported a positive test for COVID-19: Esmeralda, Eureka, Lander, Pershing and Storey.