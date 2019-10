LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say 64-year-old Fernando Fuentes has been found. The man went missing Friday afternoon and was found about 24 hours later.

Police would like to thank the public’s help in find Fuentes. He had disappeared from the area of Lamb and Vegas Valley Drive. There’s no word on where police found him.

Police also did not say if he required medical care upon finding him. In Friday’s missing persons alert, police said he may be in need of medical care.