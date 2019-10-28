UPDATE: 34-year-old Kevin Raspperry arrested after deadly multiple-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have released more information about what they believe led up to a deadly crash between multiple vehicles Sunday morning at South Rainbow Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue.

According to the report, 34-year-old Kevin Raspperry drove his Toyota Avalon through a red light while westbound on Tropicana, hitting a Nissan Pathfinder. The collision forced the Pathfinder airborne, where it then rolled. It hit the hood of a Chevy Cobalt, which was stopped at a red light at the intersection.

The Pathfinder continued to roll while airborne and then hit the hood of a Toyota Scion. The Pathfinder continued into a RAV4, which then forced the RAV4 into an RTC bus.

The Avalon continued in a different direction from the initial collision, but did not impact any other cars directly. Debris from the car driven by Raspperry did hit another car in the intersection, though.

The driver of the Pathfinder was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was later pronounced dead. Police are waiting to notify family before releasing the name of the 65-year-old driver. The passenger of that car — 66-year-old Nimfa Escobia — was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Sunday night, she is still in critical condition.

The driver of the RAV4 — 41-year-old Sinche Mendoza — was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, as was the bus driver — 38-year-old Shunnon Atkinson. They have both been released.

Raspperry was described as having “moderate” injuries, but he is okay. Police say he showed signs of impairment at the scene and was arrested.

No one else involved was hurt in the crash.