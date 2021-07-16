Update: 3-year-old Las Vegas boy identified as victim in Kansas drowning

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 3-year-old Las Vegas boy drowned in a pool Thursday in western Sedgwick County.

Rescue crews responded to a submersion call in the 20000 block of W. 21st. St.

Captain Brad Hoch, with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, said around 3:45 p.m., the boy was pulled from a pool. EMS crews were not able to revive him.

The sheriff’s office identified the boy as Chasson Carver.

During the investigation, deputies learned the Carver accessed the above-ground pool in the backyard of the home without the knowledge of his guardians.