Update: 201 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, according to ADH

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 201 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 197 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH. While the website does say “0 recoveries”, according to Dr. Smith, the secretary of ADH stated that five people have recovered from the virus.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (61), Cleburne (27) and Jefferson (21).

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 174 cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH.

According to the website, no one has recovered from the virus in Arkansas yet.

According to the Department of Health’s website, 1,080 people have been tested in Arkansas. Of those tested, 906 came back negative.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (58), Cleburne (25) and Jefferson (20) counties.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There are 168 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Monday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the ADH website, as of 9:43 a.m. Monday, 81 of the positive test results came from the Arkansas Department of Health Lab, and 84 came from commercial labs.

There have been no deaths in Arkansas due to the coronavirus, according to ADH.

According to the website, no one has recovered from the virus in Arkansas yet.

In total, 959 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Arkansas, with 791 of the tests having negative results.

According to ADH, the counties with the most cases are Pulaski (54), Cleburne (25) and Jefferson (20) counties.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the number of cases in Arkansas as of 12:45 p.m. March 22.

The number of cases in the state is now up to 165.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health has updated the number of cases in Arkansas as of 12:47 p.m.

The number of cases in the state is now up to 118.

