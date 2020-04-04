UPDATE: 155 cases of COVID-19 on USS Theordore Roosevelt Navy ship

FILE – In this April 13, 2018, file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier is anchored off Manila Bay west of Manila, Philippines. The captain of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus is asking for permission to isolate the bulk of his roughly 5,000 crew members on shore, which would take the warship out of duty in an effort to save lives. The ship is docked in Guam (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

(CNN) — There are now 155 cases of COVID-19 on the USS Theodore Roosevelt naval ship. The U.S. aircraft carrier is at the center of controversy after its commander was fired for sounding the alarm on the coronavirus cases.

As of Saturday, 44% of the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew were tested for COVID-19. None of them have been hospitalized.

Earlier this week, Captain Brett Crozier wrote a memo warning the Navy that action was needed to save lives on board.

Captain Crozier was relieved of command for going outside the chain of command.

The ship is now in port in Guam where more than 1,500 sailors have been evacuated.

For now, those crew members will be quarantined in hotel rooms while they wait for COVID-19 test results.