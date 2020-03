LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While the number of deaths in Nevada has stayed steady at 10, statewide cases jumped up over 100 people from Wednesday to Thursday. The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 535 positive cases in the state.

So far, 8,128 tests have been performed and 6,696 people have been tested. Some people have been tested more than once.

