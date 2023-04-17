LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced upcoming lane shifts along I-15 and traffic restrictions along Frank Sinatra Drive as part of the ongoing I-15/Tropicana Interchange project.

The restrictions for both projects will begin on Sunday evening, April 23.

The lane shift along southbound I-15 will help crews begin construction on a new half-interchange on the south side of Harmon Avenue. It is expected to open in the fall of 2023 and will give drivers along northbound I-15 a new option to exit to the resort corridor. It will also help drivers on Harmon Avenue by giving them a new way to enter the southbound I-15.

The Frank Sinatra Drive half-road closure will be necessary to prepare for the demolition of the north half of the Tropicana Avenue bridge over Frank Sinatra Dr.

Southbound I-15 lane shift

Road work crews will begin to place barrier rail for a lane shift on southbound I-15 between Flamingo Rd. and Tropicana Ave.

Work will require temporary overnight restrictions through the morning of Wednesday, April 26. The southbound lanes of I15 will be shifted to the west, over a newly paved section of the road.

Drivers will also notice a shorter lane to merge onto southbound I-15 from Flamingo Rd, which will be in place for several weeks.

Frank Sinatra half-road closure

The closure will begin at 11 p.m. on April 23, as road crews limit Frank Sinatra Drive to one lane in each direction between Excalibur Way and Arena Drive.

Image of upcoming Frank Sinatra half-road closure map (Credit: NDOT)

As a part of the work, the sidewalk to the south of T-Mobile Arena and Arena Drive will be

temporarily relocated due to ongoing construction activities. Access to T-Mobile, Frank Sinatra

Drive, and the Excalibur parking garage remains open to pedestrians.

Image of temporary sidewalk relocation and upcoming Frank Sinatra half-road closure. (Credit: NDOT)

For more information on the I-15/Tropicana Interchange project, download the dedicated “I-15

Trop” app or visit the website online.