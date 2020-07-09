Upcoming forum focuses on improving relationship between police and community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This annual upcoming forum couldn’t be more timely because it focuses on the relationship and interaction between police and the community they serve.

The 2020 Youth & Justice Forum will take place on Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the William Pearson Community Center located at 1625 W. Carey Avenue and it’s free.

“Conversations between communities and police are always important,” said State Assemblywoman Dina Neal, a lead event organizer along with the Uplift Foundation of Nevada. “Our forum is more relevant than ever given the current national climate surrounding the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of police. By bringing community stakeholders together, we aim to improve communication and collaborate on solutions.”

This is the events 11th year and it brings together children, parents, police officers and lawyers with the mission of teaching youth about their rights and responsibilities when interacting with law enforcement. Participants will take part in interactive activities and deconstruct rel-life scenarios.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees will get temperature checks and must wear masks. Sessions will be in separate rooms and follow social distancing guidelines.

To sign up, log on to eventbrite.com and enter “11th Annual Youth Justice Forum” in the search function. For more information on the Uplift Foundation, visit www.upliftfoundation-nv.org or call (702) 389-3188.