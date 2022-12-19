LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Once the holiday season winds down the bustling Downtown Las Vegas area will continue to see a lot of changes as several road closures will take effect in the new year.

First Friday will kick off on January 6 with selected streets in the Arts District closed off to drivers.

The Chinese New Year events will also round out the busy month in January.

Arts District – First Friday, Jan. 6

First Friday in the Arts District map of closures (City of Las Vegas)

First Friday is a monthly art, music, and food festival in the Arts District. The road closures will start at 5 p.m. on Jan. 6. and will reopen at 11 p.m.

Some of the major road closures will include Boulder to Hoover avenues, Art Way to First Street, and Coolidge Avenue from Main Street to Casino Center Boulevard.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade – Monday, Jan. 16

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade route road closures (City of Las Vegas)

The annual parade celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place on Jan. 16, 2023. The road closures will start at 6 a.m. and will reopen at 4 p.m.

Some of the major closures will include Fourth Street from Charleston Boulevard to Stewart Avenue; Third Street from Garces to Coolidge avenues and all side streets in between.

Chinese New Year Spring Festival parade – Saturday, Jan. 28

Chinese New Year Spring Festival parade map (City of Las Vegas)

The 12th annual Spring Festival parade celebrating the Chinese New Year will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28. All road closures start at 8 a.m. and will reopen at 1 p.m.

The main closures will include Fremont Street from Maryland Parkway to Sixth Street and all streets in between.