LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Several closures continue across the Las Vegas valley towards the end of October and into the first week of November.

AIRPORT CONNECTOR RAMP

Overnight closures begin late Tuesday night for the Harry Reid Airport connector ramp.

The closure will take place overnight on Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 and again on Nov. 5 along the airport ramp at the I-215 westbound and Warm Springs Road will be closed for overhead sign work from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs will advise drivers of other options along the route. The ramps will reopen outside the hours listed above.

Overnight airport connector closure from Nov. 1 – Nov. 3 and again on Nov. 5. (Credit: Harry Reid International Airport)

I-15/TROPICANA PROJECT

The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 (I-15) will be closed between Hacienda Avenue and

Sunset Road from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 31 and 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 1

for the installation of an Active Traffic Management (ATM) gantry.

Traffic will be detoured onto the collector-distributor lane and back onto I-15.

East and westbound Tropicana Avenue will be fully closed between New York New York and Dean Martin Drive from Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. to Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 5 a.m.

The closure is necessary for traffic changes ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 event.

East-west travelers should consider using Flamingo Road, Harmon Avenue, or Hacienda Avenue during the closure.

FRANK SINATRA DRIVE OVERNIGHT CLOSURE

Frank Sinatra Drive will be closed between Excalibur Way and Arena Drive.