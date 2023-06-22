LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced a

temporary closure of northbound I-15 between Blue Diamond Road and Windmill Lane and I-215. The closure will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

During this time, drivers heading northbound will be redirected onto Windmill Ln, Las Vegas

Blvd, and then onto the I-215 ramp to access I-15. The closure is essential for the installation of

a new Active Traffic Management (ATM) over I-15. As part of the I-15/Tropicana project,

a total of 10 ATMs will be installed.

The I-15/Tropicana Design-Build project was initiated in May 2022.