LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a robbery of a letter carrier and is offering a hefty reward.

A reward of up to $150,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service included photos of the suspects, as well as the car they are suspected of driving during the robbery.

Robbery Suspects. Source: United States Postal Inspection Service

Robbery Suspects Car. Source: United States Postal Inspection Service

According to a reward poster, the robbery occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 4400 block of North Yellow Harbor Street in Las Vegas.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “Law Enforcement.” The reference case number is 4165520.

Robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison, the United States Postal Inspection Service stated.