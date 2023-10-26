LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a robbery of a letter carrier and is offering a hefty reward.

A reward of up to $150,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service included photos of the suspects, as well as the car they are suspected of driving during the robbery.

  • Robbery Suspects. Source: United States Postal Inspection Service
  • Robbery Suspects Car. Source: United States Postal Inspection Service

According to a reward poster, the robbery occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 in the 4400 block of North Yellow Harbor Street in Las Vegas.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “Law Enforcement.” The reference case number is 4165520.

Robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison, the United States Postal Inspection Service stated.